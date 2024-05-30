Sudan Archives and Malkit Singh to Headline Surrey Fusion Festival

Surrey Fusion Festival, presented by Coast Capital, announces Sudan
Archives and Malkit Singh as headliners for the 17th annual, free festival. Held at
Holland Park on Saturday, July 20 and Sunday, July 21, the festival will also
feature performances by MAUVEY, Jade LeMac and DJ Goddess. Surrey Fusion Festival
runs from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. both days, and has eight stages of entertainment. The
festival will feature over 50 cultural pavilions that will incorporate the theme of
"Landmarks of the World" into their displays.
"Surrey Fusion Festival has become a cornerstone event for our city, celebrating the
vibrant tapestry of cultures that defines our city's identity," said Mayor Brenda
Locke. "I am delighted to welcome everyone back to Holland Park for another year of
festivities, music and culinary delights from around the world. A heartfelt thank
you to our presenting sponsor Coast Capital for their unwavering support over the
past 17 years. Your support has been instrumental in making our festival a true
reflection of our community's diversity and spirit."
Known for her unique blend of electronic, R&B and Sudanese-inspired sounds, Sudan
Archives will headline the festival on Saturday, July 20. Malkit Singh, a prominent
figure in Punjabi folk music, will headline the festival on Sunday, July 21. Surrey
Fusion Festival will also showcase performances from emerging local artists
including MAUVEY, who performs a unique blend of Afro, pop, hip-hop, rock and
electronic genres; Jade LeMac, a singer-songwriter who released her second album
"Confessions" in 2024 and has 1.2 million followers on TikTok; and DJ Goddess, the
first female Bollywood DJ to hit international charts such as No. 3 New DJ in the
World and No. 1 New DJ in Canada by industry experts.
Surrey Fusion Festival's 2024 theme, "Landmarks of the World," will be showcased at
over 50 pavilions. Run by local cultural organizations, the pavilions will educate
attendees on their cultures by selling authentic food while showcasing their music,
art and traditions. The two-day festival will also feature amusement rides, a kid's
zone, dance battles, dance workshops, and an Indigenous Village and marketplace.
Surrey Fusion Festival gratefully acknowledges the financial support of the Province
of British Columbia.