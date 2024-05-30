Sudan Archives and Malkit Singh to Headline Surrey Fusion Festival







Surrey Fusion Festival, presented by Coast Capital, announces Sudan

Archives and Malkit Singh as headliners for the 17th annual, free festival. Held at

Holland Park on Saturday, July 20 and Sunday, July 21, the festival will also

feature performances by MAUVEY, Jade LeMac and DJ Goddess. Surrey Fusion Festival

runs from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. both days, and has eight stages of entertainment. The

festival will feature over 50 cultural pavilions that will incorporate the theme of

"Landmarks of the World" into their displays.



"Surrey Fusion Festival has become a cornerstone event for our city, celebrating the

vibrant tapestry of cultures that defines our city's identity," said Mayor Brenda

Locke. "I am delighted to welcome everyone back to Holland Park for another year of

festivities, music and culinary delights from around the world. A heartfelt thank

you to our presenting sponsor Coast Capital for their unwavering support over the

past 17 years. Your support has been instrumental in making our festival a true

reflection of our community's diversity and spirit."



Known for her unique blend of electronic, R&B and Sudanese-inspired sounds, Sudan

Archives will headline the festival on Saturday, July 20. Malkit Singh, a prominent

figure in Punjabi folk music, will headline the festival on Sunday, July 21. Surrey

Fusion Festival will also showcase performances from emerging local artists

including MAUVEY, who performs a unique blend of Afro, pop, hip-hop, rock and

electronic genres; Jade LeMac, a singer-songwriter who released her second album

"Confessions" in 2024 and has 1.2 million followers on TikTok; and DJ Goddess, the

first female Bollywood DJ to hit international charts such as No. 3 New DJ in the

World and No. 1 New DJ in Canada by industry experts.



Surrey Fusion Festival's 2024 theme, "Landmarks of the World," will be showcased at

over 50 pavilions. Run by local cultural organizations, the pavilions will educate

attendees on their cultures by selling authentic food while showcasing their music,

art and traditions. The two-day festival will also feature amusement rides, a kid's

zone, dance battles, dance workshops, and an Indigenous Village and marketplace.



Surrey Fusion Festival gratefully acknowledges the financial support of the Province

of British Columbia.