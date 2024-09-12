No Frills® and MaxiMD Join the Cricket Canada Familyas the Official Grocery Partner

No Frills® and MaxiMD, Canada’s popular hard discount grocery retailers, are thrilled to announce an exciting new partnership with Cricket Canada as its Official Grocery Partner.

“As Canada’s fastest-growing sport, cricket has captured the hearts of many and brings communities together through the power of teamwork, passion and a shared love for the game,” said Melanie Singh, President of Hard Discount, Loblaw Companies. “We look forward to working closely with Cricket Canada to bring customers and fans closer to the sport they love and ensuring our contributions make a meaningful and lasting impact.”

This partnership establishes No Frills® as a key sponsor for select international matches organized by Cricket Canada on Canadian soil. The inaugural event under this new partnership will be the No Frills® T20 Cup, an international tri-nation T20 cricket series featuring Canada, Nepal, and Oman. Set to take place later this month at the Maple Leaf Cricket Ground in King City, Ontario; this series promises to deliver thrilling cricket action to fans across Canada and further elevate the sport’s profile in North America.

Through this partnership, No Frills® and MaxiMD will support and invest in the growth of cricket in Canada. This includes a range of experiential activations in-store and at Cricket Canada events, as well as National Team matches.

Amjad Bajwa, President of Cricket Canada, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: “Cricket Canada is thrilled to partner with iconic Canadian grocery brands that are so entrenched in the daily life of so many Canadians. No Frills® and MaxiMD share our commitment to community and accessibility. This exciting new partnership represents a significant step in our mission to not only enhance our National Teams and programs but also to grow the sport and help make cricket more accessible to Canadians from all walks of life.”

For more information on the No Frills® T20 Cup, including match schedules, visit Cricket Canada’s official digital channels or buy tickets directly here.