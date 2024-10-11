Student protests swell in Canada over deportation fears

Hundreds of Punjabi students in Canada have taken to the streets against the government decision to impose a cap on immigration workers.

Fearing deportation, these students, who arrived with the hope of a promising future, are now expressing their anguish on the streets.

The new policy, which limits the number of international students eligible for post-graduation work permits (PGWPs) and other employment-related immigration pathways, has sparked outrage, particularly among the Punjabi student community, which fears its future prospects in Canada are bleak. The policy changes have had a severe impact on these students as many who intended to apply for permanent residency after completing their studies have now been left in a limbo, their dreams of settling down in Canada shattered.

The protests, which began in Toronto and have since spread to cities like Brampton, Vancouver, Winnipeg and Montreal, saw students carrying signs that read “We deserve a future” and “Stop targeting international students”. Many voiced frustration over the sudden change, which, they say, unfairly penalises them after they’ve invested years and significant financial resources in their education in Canada.

The students are holding a permanent protest at Queen Street in Brampton since August-end, which has been getting a good response. Punjabi singers Rupinder Handa, Guru Randhawa and many others recently visited the protest site and announced their support to the protesters.

As many as 54 trade unions under the Ontario Federation of Workers and Migrants, an advocacy group for Filipino migrant workers, have extended support to the students’ protest.

Bikram, who heads the Naujawan Support Network, the association which spearheaded the protest at Brampton, said, “We came here with dreams of building a future. We followed the rules, paid our fees and now, they are slamming the door on us. This isn’t fair.”

Mehakdeep Singh, a former student in Canada who belongs to Mansa district in Punjab and is facing deportation, said, “I spent the most crucial six years of my life taking risks to come to Canada. I studied, worked, paid taxes and earned enough CRS points for my PR, but the government has been unfair.”

Student leaders claimed that the move to not give extension to those with PGWPs was likely to affect around 1.3 lakh international students.

They thanked Brampton North MP Ruby Sahota for supporting their protest and urged Punjabi community MPs to raise their concerns.

Despite the mounting protests, the Canadian government has defended its policy. A spokesperson for Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada said the cap was necessary to ensure that Canada’s immigration system remained sustainable. “We understand the frustration of students, but Canada must manage the flow of workers to meet economic and societal needs,” the spokesperson said.