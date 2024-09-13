Jagmeet Singh should think of Canadians and not about his pension – Poilievre

By Umendra Singh: Federal Opposition Leader and leader of the Conservative Party, Pierre Poilievre, says it is very disheartening to see how the lives of Canadians have been shattered by the policies of what he called the federal “NDP-Liberal” coalition over the past 9 years.

“Heartbreaking to se how life has become so horrible for Canadians,” he said.

“Housing market in BC is the most expensive in the world,” he said, again blaming the federal Liberal Government and the Federal NDP for keeping the Liberals in power. Cost of food is so high in Canada that 2 million people line up at food bank and 25 percent of kids go to school hungry every day.

“We just learned from a food professor that 43 million Canadians are consuming less food today than 38 million Canadians consumed in 2019. Even though our population increased, we are eating less due to the high food costs, he said. Tent cities and encampments in every city in Canada – which wasn’t there before NDP+Liberals .

“Crime has increased by 50 percent and gun crime has increased by 120 percent under the NDP-Liberal Coalition’s catch and release policies.

“ We have lost over 45,000 of our friends, neighbors, brother, sisters and relatives to drug overdose and BC has highest drug overdoses in Canada and possibly in all North America. In BC drug overdoes are up again due to these wild, woke, weird experiments with drug decriminalisation and with taxpayer funded opioid machines that are killing our kids,” he said.

“Life was not like this before the NDP-Liberal coalition and life will not be like this after the NDP-Liberal government is gone,” he said.

He promised to bring crime under control, ensure safe streets and fix the budget and bring down the price of food.

“And we will axe the carbon tax. This will be the defining issue of the carbon tax election,” he said. Poilievre said that NDP-Liberals, if elected, will continue increasing price of carbon tax to 61 cents a litre from the current 17 cents a litre, which would grind the economy to a halt.

“It will be a nuclear winter for our economy,” he said. But his party will axe the carbon tax if elected and this axing of the carbon tax will reduce the price of food, gas, heating and reduce the overall cost of living in Canada.

“We will cut income tax so people can get more money home,” Poilievre promised.

“We will cut government waste and spending and reduce government debt,” he said.

The Opposition leader said that Prime Minister Trudeau and his NDP buddies have doubled the national debt, and they have compiled a debt that is much higher than all previous governments combined. Poilievre promised to streamline bureaucracy so that government permits are issued faster cheaper. He said more money in the cost of a new home goes to governments in permits and licences and fees than towards actual material, land and labor.

$1.3 million of governmental costs goes into building a new home in Vancouver. More money in building a new home goes to government than to tradesperson. He said that Canada has the fewest homes per capita in G7 countries even though Canada has the most land.

He promised that every federal funded transit station will be surrounded by high-rises to provide housing.

Talking about crime, Poilievre said that a recent machete murder by a released repeat offender was just a repeat story for major urban centres in Canada because of the NDP-Liberal policies.

He said in Vancouver, Police officers arrested the same 40 repeat offenders 6,000 times in one year – this means each offender was arrested every two days. These are rampant career criminals and repeat offenders on the streets.

In Penticton, whenever a career repeat offender named Levi is out of jail, the crime rate for the whole city goes up – by actions of just one person.

“I will pass a law that any career criminal or repeat offender will not be allowed bail, parole or house arrest – it will be jail not bail for chronic repeat offenders,” he said.

Poilievre said that the NDP-Liberals have told prosecutors not to prosecute drug dealers and repeat offenders and that is why they are out on the streets.”

“We will stop the drugs. Trudeau and the NDP decriminalized crack and heroin and they are not stopping drug dealers.”

“We will stop that and provide treatment for our kids and friends, who need it,”

He said he will protect the borders by putting high powered scanners to check all containers coming into our country.

Talking of immigrants, he will bring in a scheme to allow immigrants to work in their chosen professions.

“We have 20,000 immigrant doctors and 32,000 nurses who can’t work as doctors and nurses because they can’t e licensed.”

Poilievre promised a national “blue seal” qualifying exam to provide Canadian standard qualifying exams for foreign professionals to take and pass and be licensed here.

He blamed Justin Trudeau and NDP for the current problem with the foreign student program.

“Trudeau and Jagmeet Singh removed all safeguards for foreign student application. Now we have rampant fraud, abuse and even criminal behavior that exploits foreign students.

“They have 26 foreign students living in one basement suite in Brampton; we have foreign students sold in sex slavery, are addicted and some have gone home in body bags, he said.

Polyvore promised that to prevent this kind of abuse and chaos, all foreign students must prove they have accommodation, prove they money to pay bills here without having to work 60 hours a week and must have international level credentials to be admitted to a university here.

Answering question about high number of refugee claims, Poilievre said he will have a system whereby refugee claims will be dealt within 18 months of a claim being filed – not let cases dragged on for years and years. He also said that there are false or bogus claims, mostly form countries like Mexico – Trudeau allowed visa free travel from Mexico and most of the visitors filed for refugee claims once they reached here. This will stop, he said of abuse of the refugee system must stop and these kinds of false claims should be dealt with rapidly.

Poilievre said he will move a motion of no confidence in the minority Liberal; government to force an early election but he said federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh can’t be trusted as he voted with the Liberals to increase carbon tax to up to 61cents a litre. He further said he does not trust Jagmeet Singh to vote for an early election because Singh will w ait until his pension kicks in next year.,

“I ask Jagmeet Singh to think of the people and not think of his $2 million pension,” he said.

Talking about BC Conservatives, he said he would prefer to work with provincial partners who think like him. He said he does not want to decrease taxes on national level just so that a provincial NDP government to increase taxes here.

“We need a commonsense partner here in BC who will join with us to axe the tax, build homes and cut crime,” he said.

Poilievre accused Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of refusing to act tough against China because the Chinese Communist government helped him win election in 2019 and 2021 by interfering in Canadian politics.

“Trudeau knew about this interference but did not act to stop it because it helped him,” Poilievre claimed.

He said he will shut down illegal Chinese police stations set up in Canada intimidate Chinese Canadians.