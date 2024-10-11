Avtar Gill wants to bring change to Fleetwood and Surrey

Avtar Gill wants to change BC for the better – and he wants to start with the Surrey Fleetwood area.

Gill is running as a BC Conservatize candidate in Surrey Fleetwood riding to unseat long timer NDP MLA and provincial trade minister Jagrup Brar.

A realtor and community worker in the South Asian Community, Gill says he has been listening to complaints about the NDP government from people over the past several years.

“Everywhere I go, people complain about problems in the education, health care and crime. People want a change, and I am part of that change,” he said.

“It has come to a point where it is hard to realise, we are living in BC or somewhere else – the standard of living and affordability have fallen so low,” he said.

Gill pointed out that Surrey has only one hospital while Vancouver, which has almost half the population of Surrey, has seven hospitals.

“We the BC Conservatives will build more hospitals in Surrey,” he promised.

He promised that every patient should have direct access to a doctor, which would lead to shorter emergency wait times and reduced waiting lists for care. There should be no delays for important surgeries, and everyone in Surrey should have access to timely treatment. Compared to Vancouver with seven hospitals, Surrey’s one is insufficient to meet the growing demand for healthcare services, he said.

BC Conservatives will implement a patient first model, where patients are put on the forefront of care. This would ensure that Surrey’s healthcare resources are allocated based on everyone’s individual needs without being restricted by many months of waitlists.

Screenshot

He accused the NDP of firing doctors and nurses and said that a BC Conservative government will hire back those doctors and nurses.

Education needs more input from parents and more choices for kids and parents. Parents should not be shut out of making choices for their kids.

He said Surrey Fleetwood is currently facing a shortage of 10 schools, including only two existing high schools, which highlights a critical gap in infrastructure. Every child should have access to a consistent learning environment with teachers who have time to focus on each child’s individual learning needs, he said.

Gill wants to build more schools and eliminate portable classrooms, to ensure students have an equal environment to support their education. Additionally, Gill advocates for giving parents the opportunity to provide consent when it comes to the Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity (SOGI) curriculum. “Our children’s education should focus on teaching students how to think critically, rather than prescribing specific viewpoints,” he said.

And he said that crime was plaguing all British Columbians

Gills says that loss of affordability under the NDP government has driven many people to drug abuse and crime.

“We the BC Conservatives will bring affordability back for the people,

He said he wants to make community members in the Surrey-Fleetwood feel safe and protected from crime and addiction.

“Build programs in prison that promote career advancement and training opportunities to stop released criminals from repeating past mistakes. Build recovery centres to house recovering addicts instead of putting them back on the street after prison,” he said.

Gill prioritizes growing Surrey’s infrastructure to promote economic growth to match the pace of our rapidly growing population.

He wants to focus on improving infrastructure to reduce traffic and increase the flow of Surrey’s goods and services. Secondly, work to eliminate the carbon tax.

Gill prides himself for his deep commitment to Surrey, and advocates for equality, social justice, and community service. He says he lives by the principles of honesty, compassion, and integrity. His volunteer work with organizations like Akal Academy and Guru Nanak’s Free Kitchen highlights his dedication to social welfare and cultural enrichment.

Gill is educated in Agriculture Sciences (BSc. Hons from Punjab University) and studied real estate at Sauder School of Business at UBC and expertly blends grassroots knowledge with advanced business strategies. His tenured real estate career with Sutton Group showcases his empathetic client service approach.