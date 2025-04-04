Renowned Hindu priest passes away

By UMENDRA SINGH:

A renowned Canadian Hindu priest (Pandit ji or Brahmin) passed away last weekend.

He was Pujya Pandit Ji Ajay Sharma, who lived in New Westminster but served the whole of Metro Vancouver as well as the rest of British Columbia and Canada. He served various Hindu temples in Metro Vancouver.

He passed away at the Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster last Saturday after a short illness. He would have turned 82 years of age next week.

Pandit Ji’s sudden passing has left the Fijian community as well as the larger Hindu community in shock. He was a great defender of the Hindu faith and always urged members of the community to follow the religion they inherited from their parents diligently and never give up. He believed in fairness and kindness for everyone.

He also believed in donating to the needy and urged everyone he met to donate to the less fortunate, irrespective of race, creed or color. He had a habit of making regular trips to downtown Vancouver to donate food and clothing items to the homeless and to the Union Gospel Mission.

A strict vegetarian, Pandit ji enjoyed tasting coffee from various cafes with his younger daughter, Seetal. Born in Fiji in a traditional Brahmin family, he was one of twin boys. He and his twin were one of five brothers and three sisters.

His elder brother, Harish Sharma, a lawyer in Fiji, is a former leader of the National Federation Party and a former Deputy Prime Minister of Fiji.

Pandit ji learnt the craft of priesthood and teachings of Hinduism at an early age from his father and grandfather.

His moved to Canada in June,1972, first living in Edmonton and then moving to Vancouver in 1976. He brought his practices of Hindu priesthood to Canada but only started practicing as a full-time priest after 1977.

“He was very active and always seemed to be living to seize every moment of the day, and that’s how he was in his life,” his daughter, Seetal said.

“He went to the gym everyday – if he wasn’t at the gym, he would be outdoors – he loved outdoor activity in summer and would find a track to do his walking but he never missed a day of exercise,” she said.

“He loved his practice of being a Hindu priest and teaching people about his religion. He was a true devotee of God and that really brought out the happiness in him, whether it was praying at home, the Mundir, or at someone’s home, uniting people in marriage or saying goodbye to the departed, he did everything with love, courage kindness and respect for others and their families and he did everything with a smile on his face,” Seetal said.

She said her father was foodie who enjoyed home cooked vegetarian food and trying coffee at various coffee places.

Pandit Ji leaves behind his widow, Lalita Darshani Sharma, two daughters, Seetal and Neelam, one son, Prabhat, and thousands of fans.

His funeral services will be held at the Hamilton Funeral Home on Fraser Street in Vancouver this Saturday (April 5) at 1.30 pm. Hindu prayers will be heldin evenings at the house next to the Shiv Mandr on Dorsett Avenue in New Westminster, following the funeral services and cremation.