Conservative Party Leader John Rustad visits Surrey-Fleetwood, receives overwhelming support

Avtar Gill, Conservative Party of B.C. candidate for Surrey-Fleetwood, welcomed Conservative Party leader John Rustad to his campaign office today, where an enthusiastic crowd of supporters gathered to show their commitment to positive change in the community.

The event was marked by a strong turnout, reflecting the growing momentum behind Avtar Gill’s campaign. Supporters from all walks of life attended, demonstrating their trust in the Conservative Party’s vision for a safer, stronger, and more prosperous Surrey-Fleetwood.

“We are thrilled to see such overwhelming support from the community,” said Avtar Gill. “Today’s gathering is a clear indication that the people of Surrey-Fleetwood are ready for change. They want a leader who will prioritize safety, economic growth, and the well-being of families, and I am honored to be that voice for them.”

During his visit, Mr. Rustad spoke about the Conservative Party’s commitment to lowering taxes, supporting small businesses, and ensuring better services for families across British Columbia. He expressed confidence in Avtar Gill’s ability to bring positive change to Surrey-Fleetwood and emphasized the importance of electing a strong, dedicated leader for the community.

“I am proud to stand with Avtar Gill, a passionate and committed advocate for Surrey-Fleetwood,” said John Rustad. “He understands the challenges facing this community, and he has the vision and determination to make a real difference. Together, we will work to build a brighter future for all residents of British Columbia.”

The event also served as an opportunity for Avtar Gill to thank his supporters and volunteers for their tireless efforts in building a movement for change. “Our campaign is about more than just politics; it’s about bringing people together to create a community where everyone can thrive,” he said. “With your continued support, we can make this vision a reality.”