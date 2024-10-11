Rachna Singh – running for her third term

Rachna Singh entered politics in 2017, was re-elected in 2020. She is now running for her third term. As the current Minister of Education, Rachna Singh was asked about SOGI.

“SOGI is one of the big issues for parents in BC. Can you please explain to our readers what SOGI is.” The Asian Star.

“I’m very glad you brought this up. It’s all about letting the kids be who they are. It’s all about inclusivity. To make the schools more inclusive,” Rachna Singh.

Rachna Singh went on to explain what SOGI is and when it was implemented in BC schools. “SOGI is not new. It was introduced by the previous government, the BC Liberals in 2016. At that time, we knew the LGBTQ+ community in schools were targeted, and bullied by their peers. SOGI resources are not only for the students but also for the education community – teachers and the support staff – so that they are able to offer similar dignity to these kids.”

She continued to explain that there is “no moral policing, SOGI just gives these LGTBQ+ kids a safe place so they can be whoever they are.”

Rachna shared how her daughter responded to a question she had for her when SOGI started to garner negative reaction. Her daughter was in Grade 9 at the time. “Do you know about pronouns?”

When her daughter answered yes, Rachna followed-up with “do you know what that means?”

Her daughter’s response was that she has a friend in school that only identifies as they/them. Rachna shares that as she was listening, her daughter thought that mom was judging her friend. ““Mama that is okay. It doesn’t matter, they are my friend.” To my daughter that child is just a child and that child is my daughter’s friend. To the kids, that’s all that matters to them.”

The Asian Star asked if the information is also provided in different languages?

“When this whole disinformation/misinformation was happening, the Ministry of Education did ask the school districts to provide that information in culturally sensitive way, especially in the languages that student population is coming from. I think the Surrey School District has done an amazing job of getting those materials in a simple language and translated into the languages commonly spoken here and sent home with every child.” Parents with any concerns or questions, are encouraged to reach out to the teachers.

“When my child goes to school, I don’t want my child to be bullied, or discriminated. It could be the accent, wearing a hijab, or a turban or just looking different. This is bringing kindness, acceptance of all students. This is what schools are all about. This is what every parent is seeking.”

The BC NDP brought in Anti-racism Action Plan in 2023, and also brought in mental health resources to address the changing needs of the communities since COVID.

BC NDP also made the learning of indigenous people’s history mandatory to graduate. First jurisdiction in Canada to do so.

‘SOGI stands for sexual orientation and gender identity. Since we all have a sexual orientation and gender identity, it includes all of us.’ Excerpt from www.sogieducation.org