Supportive housing opens for at-risk youth in Vancouver

VANCOUVER – Young people experiencing or at risk of homelessness in Vancouver now have access to safe and secure homes with supports as the final phase of Covenant House Vancouver’s expansion is complete.

“We want to protect young people experiencing or at risk of homelessness in B.C. by providing them with safe, stable and supportive shelter and housing options, a main objective in our Belonging in BC plan,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing. “Covenant House Vancouver gives young people hope by giving them a safe place to sleep, access to services to find employment, life-skills training and clinical supports, setting them up to have a successful future.”

Phase 3 of Covenant House Vancouver, located at 326 West Pender St., adds 44 new self-contained supportive housing units for young people 16 to 24 who are experiencing or at risk of homelessness in the community. The opening of the building marks the final step in a three-phase construction-and-development project, which offers as many as 152 new or renovated housing and shelter spaces to at-risk youth. The first two phases involved 1302 and 1280 Seymour St., which provides 28 homes and as many as 80 shelter spaces.

“This partnership is unlocking the doors to endless possibilities and hope for a brighter future,” said Chelsea Minhas, chief program and impact officer, Covenant House Vancouver. “Our developmentally appropriate housing will equip young people with the skills they need and support they deserve as they transition to adulthood. Rooted in best practices, our homes let young people know we see them, they matter, and they are worth it.”

Young people living in the building have access to on-site services, such as life-skills training, education and employment opportunities, and case-management services, as well as clinical supports through the Covenant House Vancouver Rights of Passage program. The main floor of the building includes a range of shared spaces, such as a life-skills teaching kitchen, lounge, meeting rooms and laundry area.

“Covenant House has a long history of strong community building and dedication to helping some of the most vulnerable people in our city,” said Hedy Fry, member of Parliament for Vancouver Centre, on behalf of Sean Fraser, federal Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities. “I’m thrilled to see the final phase of this project open its doors so they can continue the important work to serve the community. Young people in Vancouver should always have a safe place to call home and somewhere to access support. This is the National Housing Strategy at work.”

Phase 3 of Covenant House is the result of a partnership between the Province through BC Housing, the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, Covenant House Vancouver and the City of Vancouver.

“We envision Vancouver as a city where everyone, especially our youth, can find stability and a place they can call home,” said Ken Sim, mayor of Vancouver. “We are pleased to work with our partners on this important project and provide youth experiencing or at risk of homelessness in Vancouver with safe and affordable housing.”

The Province is making a historic $19-billion housing investment to deliver more homes for people in B.C. Since 2017, the Province has nearly 80,000 homes that are delivered or underway, including nearly 8,500 homes in Vancouver.

Quotes:

Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions –

“Young people need to feel safe, so they focus on their goals. The final phase of Covenant House Vancouver’s expansion, paired with the 28 beds at the new Sanctuary Program, provides vital supports for at-risk youth and life-changing programs for young people with significant addiction and mental-health concerns. These programs will help hundreds of young people who are facing serious challenges get the support they need.”

Brenda Bailey, MLA for Vancouver-False Creek –

“No young person should have to experience life on the street. Unfortunately, they are not immune to the housing insecurity challenges we are seeing in B.C. communities and across Canada. Our government is taking steps to provide safe, indoor spaces for vulnerable young people so we can provide a path out of homelessness. The 152 new spaces are a result of years of work between the Province, the federal government, Covenant House and the City of Vancouver.”