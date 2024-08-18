Cost of Surrey-Langley SkyTrain surges to $6B amid ‘market challenges’

The estimated cost to build the Surrey-Langley SkyTrain line has surged by nearly 50 per cent, to just under $6 billion, according to the province.

The project had previously been pegged at just over $4 billion, with a projected completion date of 2028.

In an update Thursday, the Ministry of Transportation said the line is now expected to be in service by late 2029.

The increased cost has been blamed on “market conditions, including rising inflation costs and key commodity escalation, supply-chain pressures and labour-market challenges” resulting in “higher price proposals from contractors.”

BC Conservative leader John Rustad took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) where he posed in front of a sculpture of the “Angel of Death” calling it the “unofficial mascot” of the SkyTrain line.

“It is way over budget, it is years delayed, I don’t think this government would ever deliver on this for the people of Surrey,” he said.

“It is so sad to see what is happening. A conservative government will make sure we get this done, will make sure we get it done in an affordable way.”

BC United Leader Kevin Falcon called the cost escalation “alarming,” pinning the blame on the NDP’s Community Benefits Agreements, which prioritize unions, First Nations and women in certain public works projects.

“At a time when British Columbians are struggling with skyrocketing costs and an affordability crisis, the NDP’s reckless mismanagement of public funds and major infrastructure projects is not just deeply concerning — it’s a threat to funding for essentials like healthcare, housing, and education,” Falcon said.

Township of Langley Mayor Eric Woodward had a “mixed reaction” to the update, saying it was positive news that the project was moving forward, but raising concerns.

“Certainly it’s disappointing to see it over budget by such a significant amount, and then delayed potentially one year, perhaps longer,” Woodward said.