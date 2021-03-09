Two men in jail for hosting party during Covid-19 pandemic

Vancouver police arrested two men on early Saturday morning and alleged they were hosting a party in downtown condo, a violation of BC’s provincial COVID-19 restrictions.

Before Saturday’s arrests, VPD Sgt. Steve Addison said police had received 10 complaints dating back to Feb. 3 concerning parties in the high rise tower in the 1100-block of Alberni Street.

After the 11th complaint, officers, armed with a search warrant, charged into the suite around 2 a.m. Saturday and broke up an eight-person party.

“After repeated complaints from the public and unsuccessful efforts to convince these hosts to stop having parties, our officers obtained a search warrant and forced entry into the condo Saturday to arrest two men,” said Addison. “The alleged hosts were taken to jail, and six guests were issued $230 tickets for being at the gathering.”

BC’s COVID-19 restrictions prohibit social gatherings of any kind with anyone outside of one’s household or core bubble.