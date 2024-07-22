Surrey Fusion Festival Brings Community Together for the 17th Year

Surrey Fusion Festival, presented by Coast Capital, returned to Holland Park this past Saturday and Sunday for its 17th consecutive year. Attendees enjoyed a weekend of food, music and culture at the free, award-winning, multicultural festival. Headliners included Sudan Archives and Malkit Singh as well as MAUVEY, Jade LeMac and DJ Goddess. This year’s theme, “Landmarks of the World,” was shared with the community through engaging and educational displays at cultural pavilions representing cultures from Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, North America and South America.

“Surrey Fusion Festival embodies the very essence of our city’s spirit: diversity, inclusivity, and community,” said Mayor Brenda Locke. “I would like to thank our longtime presenting sponsor Coast Capital and the tireless team of organizers, performers and volunteers who make it all possible. Surrey Fusion Festival serves as a beacon of connection and belonging, reminding us that our differences are what make our city stronger and more vibrant.”

Keeping to the festival’s now 17-year tradition, Surrey Fusion Festival kicked off on Saturday with the Parade of Culture, where all cultural pavilion organizers came together and marched from the ML Emporio Celebration Stage to the Concord Pacific World Music Stage. The festival featured eight stages of live performances, dance battles, an Indigenous Village and market, a sensory friendly space, and a Kid’s Zone. On Saturday, youth groups competed in cooking showdowns where they battled to be Surrey’s top youth chef.

Additional activities included dance performances and lessons on the Connect Stage, a Ferris wheel and inflatables in the Family Fun Zone, and a licensed area.



Attendees are invited to provide their feedback on the event and help shape future events via an online survey for a chance to win a $300 gift card to Guildford Town Centre at surreyfusionfestival.ca.