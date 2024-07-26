Immigration Marc Miller Visits PICS Society to Highlight Support for Newcomers

PICS Society (Progressive Intercultural Community Services Society) was honored to welcome Marc Miller, Minister of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship of Canada, and Sukhminder Singh Dhaliwal, Member of the House of Commons of Canada, to its head office. The visit emphasised the significance of supporting newcomers and fostering collaboration to enhance settlement work, leading to a better understanding of the challenges and successes in this area.

During the visit, Ms. Devinder Chattha, Senior Director of Settlement, Language, and Social Programs at PICS, delivered a comprehensive presentation on the Society’s objectives, mission, and operations. She provided an overview of the current settlement and integration programs funded by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) and the Provincial government. Additionally, Ms. Chattha shared valuable insights into the challenges faced by newcomers and outlined PICS’s future expansion plans to better serve this community.

The Honorable Minister Miller attended a workshop organized by PICS’s settlement program, where he engaged directly with participants. This interaction allowed him to gather feedback on the services provided by PICS and understand the firsthand experiences of the newcomers. The Minister also visited the daycare facility at PICS head office, which offers childminding services to clients attending appointments with settlement counselors and participating in various events.

Furthermore, Minister Miller toured the PICS Senior Care Facility, where he had the opportunity to interact with residents and receive direct feedback about the facility’s services and operations.

The engagement with the Honorable Minister and Member of Parliament emphasized the importance of ongoing support and collaboration to ensure successful integration and settlement for newcomers in Canada.