A huge residential development project for Newton got green light from Surrey city council this week.

An application to build 20 low-rise apartment buildings in Newton at 7790 and 7850 King George Boulevard received third-reading approval by council on Monday night.

Crispen Development Ltd. and BCG Village Ltd. requested an amendment to the Official Community Plan in order to rezone six blocks of land from Manufactured Home Residential Zone to Comprehensive Development Zone in order for Dawson and Sawyer Properties Ltd. to develop the apartment buildings, with some to include commercial space on the ground floor.

The project features 3,243 dwelling units all told, with 449 units ready for occupancy in 2029, 405 units in 2031, 503 units in 2032, 502 units in 2033, 485 units in 2034, 446 units in 2036 and 453 units in 2037. Proposed are low-rise apartment buildings, three to six storeys high.

The 14.7-hectare (36.3 acres) site consists of two properties currently operated as Bear Creek Glen and Crispen Bays mobile home parks with 292 mobile homes between both sites. They’re fee simple lots, with the home owners paying a monthly pad rental fee to the owner of the property.