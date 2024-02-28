Snow and rain across BC through Wednesday

On Wednesday till midnight, snow can be firmly transferring over to rainfall across the lower elevations, except the eastern Fraser Valley. Tuesday evening seem to be some difficult time on the roads for Vancouver Island or in the Lower Mainland drivers. A low-pressure system moving in from the Pacific will have help from altered air from the Arctic to bring wet to parts of Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland. Wet snow made its way onto Vancouver Island throughout the day Tuesday, due to a clashing of cold, Arctic air and a warm Pacific frontal system. Once we reach the evening time, wet snow will continue to fall across Vancouver Island as it greatly hinders traffic on the Sunshine Coast and Lower Mainland. By this time, most locales will see wet snowfall.