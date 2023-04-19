Richmond to start cracking down on illegal short-term rentals

Search
HomeLocal NewsRichmond to start cracking down on illegal short-term rentals

By TAS NEWS
City of Richmond to hire two full-time staff to tackle illegal short-term rentals.

A total of 109 violation tickets related to short-term rentals have been given out since the beginning of the year and 61 of those tickets were issued in February.

Since COVID-19 travel restrictions were lifted in late 2022, the city has noticed an increase in short-term rental violations, according to the city’s latest community safety report.

The report notes there have already been 81 bylaw complaints about short-term rentals in 2023. This compares to only one complaint in 2022 and 12 in 2021.

