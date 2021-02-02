Pay parking returns to White Rock waterfront

Pay parking returns to White Rock’s waterfront. If you’re going to be parking on White Rock’s waterfront this week, be sure to be have change or a credit card with you.

While the city provided free parking in the waterfront lots in November, December and January – part of an annual initiative to help local businesses and encourage outdoor activity during the winter months – pay parking returned as of Monday, February 1.

Waterfront rates during the shoulder season— which lasts from Feb. 1 to March 31—are $2 an hour along the waterfront and $7.50 a day at the West Beach Parkade and the Montecito Parkade.

Both parkades are located on Vidal Street at Victoria Avenue.

For parking rates across White Rock, as well as general parking information, visit whiterockcity.ca/parking