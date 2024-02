On Sunday, February 18 at 6:23 PM, officers responded to a report of shots fired at a jewelry store in the 15200-block of 101 Avenue, Surrey a release notes. RCMP are hoping the public can help as they investigate a shots fired incident in the Guildford area. Police asking anyone who was in the area on Sunday, Feb. 18 between 6-6:30 p.m. who may have witnessed this incident, or may have dash-cam footage, to please contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file 2024-23721.