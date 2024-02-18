Search
Officer hit, injured during traffic stop in Delta

By TAS NEWS
BC Highway Patrol RCMP officer was struck by a vehicle while initiating a traffic stop on Highway 91 in Delta on Saturday morning.

The officer had pulled over the suspect vehicle, when the driver fled the scene hitting the officer in the process.

The officer was taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Delta Police were called to the scene to aid in the investigation and assist, although RCMP are the lead investigating agency.

