Many British Columbians beginning to question BC's carbon tax – poll finds

By TAS NEWS
The past two years have provided plenty of opportunities for British Columbians to focus on environmental issues. Following the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, forest fires, floods and climate change have been in the news more often.

In 2023, 62 per cent of British Columbians say the province’s carbon tax has negatively affected their household finances

The one latest survey outlines an increase in the personal concern of British Columbians on 10 different environmental problems.  At least two-thirds of the province’s residents are worried about four of them: Climate change (71 per cent, up eight points since October 2020), the pollution of rivers, lakes and reservoirs (70 per cent, up four points), the pollution of drinking water (69 per cent, up four points) and air pollution (66 per cent, up one point).

