HomeLocal NewsLarge fire erupt in vacant Whalley building

Large fire erupt in vacant Whalley building

Local News

Published on

By TAS NEWS
It was a busy day for Surrey Fire Service firefighters, as they battled to knock down a fire with heavy smoke and flames at a vacant building in Whalley on Sunday.

Surrey Fire Service dispatch received the call at about 3:40 p.m. on Sunday (May 21) for a commercial structure fire at a building on 135A Street near 106 Avenue, Assistant Chief of Operations Greg McRobbie said Monday.

“When crews arrived, there was heavy grey smoke… the building was boarded up, so access was an issue,” he said.

“Once crews did make access, they were able to do a complete search of the building. There was nothing found inside and no one was in there.”

