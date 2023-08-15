Search
HomeLocal NewsHomeless, impoverished at risk during heat wave, advocates warn

Homeless, impoverished at risk during heat wave, advocates warn

Local News

Published on

By TAS NEWS
spot_img

People with chronic health conditions or homelessness are at risk of illness and death during such heat waves.
An outreach team for the Union Gospel Mission in Vancouver has been working in the city’s Downtown Eastside to ensure people are aware and are prepared to cope with the latest heat spike across parts of BC.
Mission spokesperson says those who are experiencing mental illness, homelessness or who have chronic health conditions are most at risk of illness and death during such heat waves.

Latest articles

Local News

Low-income Surrey renters thought they’d get free AC units, but face hurdles

Summer isn’t fun for Surrey, B.C., renter Inderjit Singh Ghuman. It means restless nights with...
Local News

Travel advisory for Trans-Canada Highway due to Revelstoke wildfire

Travel advisory for Trans-Canada Highway announced due to Revelstoke wildfire as few fires continue...
Local News

B.C. RCMP arrest massage therapist on multiple sex assaults

A massage therapist is facing multiple sexual assault charges for what police in Surrey...
Local News

Adams Lake wildfire continues to grow

The East Adams Lake wildfire, north of Chase continues to grow and is estimated...

More like this

Local News

Low-income Surrey renters thought they’d get free AC units, but face hurdles

Summer isn’t fun for Surrey, B.C., renter Inderjit Singh Ghuman. It means restless nights with...
Local News

Travel advisory for Trans-Canada Highway due to Revelstoke wildfire

Travel advisory for Trans-Canada Highway announced due to Revelstoke wildfire as few fires continue...
Local News

B.C. RCMP arrest massage therapist on multiple sex assaults

A massage therapist is facing multiple sexual assault charges for what police in Surrey...

The Asian Star and Punjabi Star is your news, entertainment, music fashion newspaper and website serving Metro Vancouver & Fraser Valley.
We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

© The Asian Star Newspaper - Surrey, BC