Homeless, impoverished at risk during heat wave, advocates warn

People with chronic health conditions or homelessness are at risk of illness and death during such heat waves.
An outreach team for the Union Gospel Mission in Vancouver has been working in the city’s Downtown Eastside to ensure people are aware and are prepared to cope with the latest heat spike across parts of BC.
Mission spokesperson says those who are experiencing mental illness, homelessness or who have chronic health conditions are most at risk of illness and death during such heat waves.
People with chronic health conditions or homelessness are at risk of illness and death during such heat waves.