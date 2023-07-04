Evacuation Alert issued for Donnie Creek wildfire

The Peace River Regional District (PRRD) issued an evacuation alert for the Donnie Creek wildfire area.

Due to the potential risk to life and health, residents have been asked to take the necessary steps to prepare for possible evacuation from the following areas:

From Mile 207 on Highway 97 Northwest to the Prophet River

Southwest following the Prophet River for 14 kilometres to Milliken Creek

From that point, continuing southeast, maintaining approximately a 6-kilometre buffer west of Highway 97 North to the point of intersection of kilometre 20 on the Pink Mountain Road (Halfway River)

Southeast following Halfway River to the intersection of Boring Ranch Road and Cypress Creek Road.

Southeast and east to the point of intersection with Highway 97 North at kilometre 177

Heading north along Highway 97 to 1 kilometre north of Tommy Lakes Road

Turning northeast within 1 kilometre of the Tommy Lakes Road for 20 kilometres

From there, heading due east to 3 kilometres east of PDR 200 (North of Peejay)

North to the headwaters and including the following creeks: West Milligan Creek, Big Arrow Creek, and Zaremba Creek

South to a point 16 kilometres due east of the intersection of the Black Creek and Beatton River

Heading due west towards a point 6 kilometres before mile 160 on the Alaska Highway

Turning northeast along the Sikanni Chief River for 4 kilometres

Heading northwest for 44 kilometres

Then southeast towards Kirkpatrick Creek

Then generally northeast towards Horse Range Creek

Then northwest to Mile 207 to the Prophet River

The alert was issued to prepare residents to evacuate their property should the need arise.