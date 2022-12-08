BC Premier David Eby announces new cabinet

Here is list of B.C. Premier David Eby’s new ministers, following his first major cabinet shuffle since taking over as leader:

• Agriculture and Food: Pam Alexis (new to cabinet)• Attorney General: Niki Sharma (new to cabinet)• Children and Family Development: Mitzi Dean (unchanged)• Citizens’ Services: Lisa Beare• Education and Child Care: Rachna Singh (new to cabinet) • Minister of state for child care: Grace Lore (new to cabinet) • Emergency Management and Climate Readiness: Bowinn Ma • Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation: Josie Osborne • Environment and Climate Change Strategy: George Heyman (unchanged) • Finance (includes Columbia River Treaty): Katrine Conroy • Forests and minister responsible for consular corp: Bruce Ralston • Health and minister responsible for francophone affairs: Adrian Dix (unchanged) • Housing and government house leader: Ravi Kahlon • Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation: Murray Rankin • Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation: Brenda Bailey (new to cabinet) • Minister of state for trade: Jagrup Brar (new to cabinet) • Labour: Harry Bains (unchanged) • Mental Health and Addictions: Jennifer Whiteside • Municipal Affairs: Anne Kang • Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills (includes immigration/foreign credentials): Selina Robinson • Minister of state for workforce development: Andrew Mercier (new to cabinet) • Public Safety and Solicitor General (ICBC): Mike Farnworth (unchanged) • Social Development and Poverty Reduction: Sheila Malcolmson • Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport: Lana Popham • Transportation and Infrastructure (B.C. Transit and TransLink): Rob Fleming (unchanged) • Minister of state for infrastructure and transit: Dan Coulter (new to cabinet) • Water, Land and Resource Stewardship: Nathan Cullen