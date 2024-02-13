Search
Arson-extortion ring is targeting South Asian males: Edmonton police

Published on

By TAS NEWS
The Edmonton Police Service is urging the city’s South Asian community to talk to their children when it comes to the fight against a large string of threats, arson, extortion and drive-by shootings that have put many members of the community on edge.

During a Thursday town hall meeting in southeast Edmonton, police said they believe the leaders of a large criminal organization are targeting young South Asian males, some under the age of 18. EPS has identified 12 of those so-called targets involved in the 34 confirmed cases since October, and all but one of those targets come from the South Asian community.

