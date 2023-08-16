Search
8 cities experience high temperature records in Okanagan region as heat wave soars across BC

By TAS NEWS
Out of the eight cities, Kamloops peaked at 39.6 C. Recent heat wave hits across BC.

Multiple records were broken across Okanagan region till Tuesday. Golden, Kamloops, Kelowna, Merritt, Penticton, Revelstoke, Summerland, and Vernon all broke heat records on Aug. 15, according to Environment Canada.

The hottest spot was Kamloops, as they peaked at 39.6 C on Tuesday, beating a 56-year record. On Aug. 15, 1967, it was 37.2 C.

Some records took many years to break and were barely broken while others didn’t need to wait very long for a new record:

  • Golden – 34.4 C (previous – 33.9 C in 1956);
  • Kelowna – 38.6 C (previous – 37.7 C in 2021);
  • Merritt – 38.8 C (previous – 38 C in 2003);
  • Penticton – 38.7 C (previous – 36.1 C in 1945);
  • Revelstoke – 36.8 C (previous – 36.7 C in 1967);
  • Summerland – 38.4 C (previous 35.8 C in 2021);
  • Vernon – 37.7 C (previous 37.6 C in 2008).

Tuesday was the second straight day single-day temperature records were set in Golden, Kelowna, Revelstoke

Temperature records were also set in 11 other places across the province on Tuesday, including Ashcroft, Lytton, and Trail.

