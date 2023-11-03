The clocks will go back 60 minutes across most of the province as daylight saving ends on Nov 5 — except for Kootenay and northeast regions, which will stay on Mountain time.

But how much longer B.C. will continue to practice “falling back” is still up in the air.

In 2019, the provincial government passed legislation to make daylight savings time permanent and avoid changing clocks twice a year.

However, the legislation will kick in once all of the American states in the Pacific time zone — Washington, Oregon and California — follow suit.

The move south of the border requires approval of U.S. Congress.

According to a record-breaking public engagement survey in 2019, 93 per cent of more than 223,000 British Columbians who responded said they would support the change.