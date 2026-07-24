New PM UK Andy Burnham, appointed 2 NRIs in his cabinet

New Prime Minister Andy Burnham, appointed 2 NRIs in his cabinet:NRI Kanishka Narayan, Labour MP, as the Minister for Artificial Intelligence (AI)Lisa Nandy as Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport

Narayan’s appointment reflects the government’s commitment to making the United Kingdom a global leader in artificial intelligence, digital innovation, and emerging technologies. In his new role, he is expected to oversee AI policy, support technological innovation, and promote responsible development of artificial intelligence across the country.

Lisa Nandy will continue to lead the Culture Department, overseeing policies related to culture, media, sports, broadcasting, and the UK’s creative industries.