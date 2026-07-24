New associate judge appointed to Supreme Court of British Columbia

The Government of British Columbia has appointed Michael Shirreff as an associate judge to the Supreme Court of British Columbia, effective Thursday, July 23, 2026, to help ensure timely and efficient access to justice throughout the province.

Strengthening the justice system

Michael Shirreff will sit in Vancouver, and will travel and use video-conferencing technology to support other regions as necessary.

Shirreff brings more than 20 years of experience in civil, commercial and regulatory litigation. A partner at Sugden, McFee & Roos LLP, Shirreff was called to the B.C. bar in 2004 and has appeared before all levels of court in the province, as well as administrative tribunals. In addition to a litigation practice, Shirreff has served as independent counsel to regulatory bodies and held leadership roles with professional organizations, including the Canadian Bar Association BC Branch and the Trial Lawyers Association of British Columbia.

This appointment supports the B.C. government’s ongoing commitment to ensuring the Supreme Court has the resources needed to meet the demands of the justice system and serve the people of the province effectively.