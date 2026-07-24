B.C. wildfires burn out of control

B.C. officials confirmed on Thursday that structures have been destroyed or “impacted” by the Fiftynine Creek wildfire, burning near the Village of Clinton.That fire forced an expansion of an evacuation order and alert on Thursday as firefighters battled the out-of-control blaze, now estimated at 11,000 hectares.

In the Fraser Canyon, where three massive fires, called the Brunswick Creek Complex, are burning, the past few days have been heartbreaking for a farm owner in North Bend.

The wildfires are also disrupting travel.

Highway 1 remains closed through the Fraser Canyon due to the Brunswick Complex and Highway 3 is shut down through Manning Park due to the Norwegian Creek wildfire.