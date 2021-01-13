Windstorm hit BC’s South Coast, Lower Mainland

Some B.C. ferries service cancelled, power outages, seawall closed after strong windstorm overnight

Two ferry sailings have been canceled on Wednesday morning as power out for thousands after an overnight windstorm hammered BC’s South Coast and the Lower Mainland areas. Also on Wednesday morning, the Vancouver park board said it had closed part of the seawall from Lions Gate Bridge to Third Beach because of high water levels and to clear debris tossed about by the wind.