Search
HomeLocal NewsWhite Rock RCMP investigating shooting at Marine Drive

White Rock RCMP investigating shooting at Marine Drive

Local News

Published on

By TAS NEWS
spot_img

White Rock RCMP are busy investigating an overnight shooting at Marine Drive, White Rock.

Shortly after midnight Monday (Dec. 4), the city’s RCMP received 911 calls reporting shots fired in the area of the 13900-block of Marine Drive, a residential neighbourhood.

No one was injured, an RCMP release noted.

“Police attended the area and located evidence consistent with shots being fired,” the release said.

The shooting appears to be a targeted incident, it continued.

It is early in the investigation and a motive has yet to be determined; investigators will continue to be at the scene throughout the day, RCMP said Monday (December 4).

Anyone with information or CCTV is asked to contact the White Rock RCMP at 778-545-4800.

Latest articles

Local News

Surrey council approves 20 apartment buildings project for Newton area

A huge residential development project for Newton got green light from Surrey city council...
National

Three in four Canadians say higher immigration is worsening housing crisis: poll

The survey results underline the mixed feelings Canadians have about the effect of immigration...
Local News

South Surrey shooting sent one person to hospital

The RCMP says one person has been injured after an alleged shooting in a...
National

Canada’s grocery giants reveal new plans to stabilize food prices

Almost two months ago Canada’s grocery chain giants promised Ottawa they would roll out...

More like this

Local News

Surrey council approves 20 apartment buildings project for Newton area

A huge residential development project for Newton got green light from Surrey city council...
National

Three in four Canadians say higher immigration is worsening housing crisis: poll

The survey results underline the mixed feelings Canadians have about the effect of immigration...
Local News

South Surrey shooting sent one person to hospital

The RCMP says one person has been injured after an alleged shooting in a...

The Asian Star and Punjabi Star is your news, entertainment, music fashion newspaper and website serving Metro Vancouver & Fraser Valley.
We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

© The Asian Star Newspaper - Surrey, BC