White Rock RCMP are busy investigating an overnight shooting at Marine Drive, White Rock.

Shortly after midnight Monday (Dec. 4), the city’s RCMP received 911 calls reporting shots fired in the area of the 13900-block of Marine Drive, a residential neighbourhood.

No one was injured, an RCMP release noted.

“Police attended the area and located evidence consistent with shots being fired,” the release said.

The shooting appears to be a targeted incident, it continued.

It is early in the investigation and a motive has yet to be determined; investigators will continue to be at the scene throughout the day, RCMP said Monday (December 4).

Anyone with information or CCTV is asked to contact the White Rock RCMP at 778-545-4800.