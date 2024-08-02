E-Paper
Saturday, August 17, 2024
23.2 C
Vancouver
type here...
E-Paper
HomeLOCALWeekend Worries: ICBC warns of increase in collisions over the B.C. Day...
LOCAL
Updated:

Weekend Worries: ICBC warns of increase in collisions over the B.C. Day long weekend; over 2,000 crashes reported each year

AsianStar
By AsianStar
Motorbike Accident on the road with a car
- Advertisement -spot_img

The Insurance Corporation of British Columbia (ICBC) is warning drivers of potential increases in collisions over the B.C. Day long weekend.

According to reports from the insurance corporation the August long weekend sees an average of 2,064 crashes throughout the province each year, with 562 people being injured and two people killed annually.

The ICBC further reports that the majority of collisions—approximately 1,235—typically occur in the Lower Mainland.

The reason for these crashes is attributed mainly to speeding, distracted driving and impaired driving. Fatigue is also a leading concern, with the ICBC reporting that while an average 55 people are injured or killed in driver-fatigue-related collisions throughout the year, the summer months see an increase to 87 such instances.

To see the ICBC’s full report, click here.

- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
Must Read
- Advertisement -spot_img
Related News
- Advertisement -spot_img

The Asian Star is your news and entertainment newspaper based in Metro Cancouver and Fraser Valley, BC. We provide you with the latest and local breaking news.

Editor Picks

National Picks

Categories

© The Asian Star | Metro Vancouver's Weekly Newspaper

Site by: Ozmo Media