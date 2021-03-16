VCH opens public vaccination clinics

British Columbia opened its public vaccination clinics Monday, one year after a COVID-19 pandemic was declared. One of the locations is the Creekside Community Centre in Vancouver’s Olympic Village.

Creekside, one of three mass vaccination clinics opened by Vancouver Coastal Health on Monday to administer COVID-19 shots to residents who have appointments and are over age 85, or an Indigenous person older than 65. More clinics will open this week in the VCH region. Similar clinics are also opening in other health authorities across B.C.

“This is an exciting day for all of us. It’s the start of what is going to be ramped up quickly over the next coming weeks and months to be sure that everybody in British Columbia has access to one of our safe and effective vaccines,” the provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, said.