Three-day party proposed for old Pattullo Bridge farewell

If one New Westminster city councillor has his way, there will be a sendoff party for the old Pattullo Bridge before its decommissioning and demolition next year., there will be a sendoff party for the old Pattullo Bridge before its decommissioning and demolition next year.

In a member motion that will be considered during Monday evening’s meeting, councillor Daniel Fontaine of the New Westminster Progressives wants a three-day vehicle closure of the old bridge deck — on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday — to properly bid farewell to the 1937-built bridge. One of these days would be designated as a day-long festival, with activations and programming.

Such a party for the public to provide a “unique opportunity” to experience the bridge without vehicle traffic would be held before the opening of the new replacement bridge. Furthermore, the existing bridge is “an iconic part of the City of New Westminster’s history.”

If the motion is approved, the Mayor Patrick Johnston will write a letter on behalf of City Council to the BC Ministry of Transportation to determine the feasibility of closing the old bridge to vehicle traffic and opening it to pedestrians, cyclists, and other non-vehicular modes of transportation for the event.

Furthermore, City Council will discuss with the provincial government the idea of a “community-based celebration” by way of an “on-bridge” day-long street festival during the three-day public access period. Notably, the motion does not mention the need to discuss and collaborate with the City of Surrey.