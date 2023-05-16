Search
This weekend Pattullo Bridge will be closed northbound as crews to build replacement span.

By TAS NEWS
This weekend, Pattullo Bridge will be closed to northbound traffic travelling from Surrey to New Westminster as crews work to build a replacement span.

Previously planned work was rescheduled due to an equipment issue.

To allow crews to replace the Royal Avenue overpass bridge deck, full northbound lane bridge closures will be in place from Friday, May 19 at 7 p.m. to Tuesday, May 23 at 5 a.m.

TransLink says the bridge will remain open to pedestrians, cyclists and first responders at all times.

In addition to the northbound bridge and Bridge Connector closures, Royal Avenue will be closed between McBride Boulevard and the Royal Avenue on-ramp. Southbound travellers should expect delays, as the bridge connector in New Westminster will be closed and traffic will be detoured to the Columbia Street on-ramp.

