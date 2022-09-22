Surrey widening 80 Avenue to 4 lanes between King George blvd & Scott Rd

‘It needs a lot of work, that’s for sure,’ Coun. Doug Elford said of the busy stretch of road in Newton.

The City of Surrey is working to unclog traffic on 80th Avenue between King George Boulevard & Scott Rd by widening the road to four lanes from two.

The aim is to improve traffic flow, road safety and neighbourhood access, according to the City of Surrey’s website. The city describes this particular stretch of road as a “key east-west corridor” in Newton and the plan is to also prepare for future growth. Essentially, there are homes, businesses, shops, banquet halls and places or worship along this major truck route which in parts lacks paths for cycling and walking.

The project, which the city’s engineering department expects to cost “in the range of” $13 million, is being done in stages with construction between Scott Road and 128 Street expected to begin this fall and be completed in 2023.