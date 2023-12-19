Search
City of Surrey staff say cracking down on unauthorized reserved parking in Crescent Beach could open up as many as 400 vehicle spots in the neighbourhood.  According to a corporate report to be presented to council tonight (Dec. 18), “comprehensive parking surveys concluded that there is sufficient parking supply… for both residents, commercial business patrons, and seasonal visitors.” “Through on-site observations, it was determined that 300 to 400 on-street parking spaces have obstructions, such as illegal ‘no parking’ signs, boulders or unauthorized landscaping,” the report states.“These unauthorized obstructions discourage or physically restrict access to on-street parking, reducing the available on-street spaces from approximately 1,200 to 800, equating to over a one-third reduction in accessible parking.”  Concerns around traffic and parking in the area are not new. Residents who asked the city for help early last year said they found recognition of a need to encourage alternative ways of accessing the tiny community proposed in land-use plans dating back to 1999.

