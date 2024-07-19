E-Paper
Saturday, July 27, 2024
17.7 C
Surrey
type here...
E-Paper
HomeENTERTAINMENTSurrey Fusion Festival Returns to Holland Park this Saturday and Sunday
ENTERTAINMENTLOCAL
Updated:

Surrey Fusion Festival Returns to Holland Park this Saturday and Sunday

TAS NEWS
By TAS NEWS
- Advertisement -spot_img

The City of Surrey is hosting the 17th annual Surrey Fusion Festival this weekend at Holland Park. Presented by Coast Capital, the festival will feature live entertainment across eight stages, a Cultural Cooking Arena, an Indigenous Village, a Kid’s Zone, and amusement rides. Community-led cultural pavilions will reflect this year’s theme, “Landmarks of the World,” through engaging and educational displays while selling authentic food, textiles, and art. The festival offers free admission and is open to all ages.

 

When:                 Saturday, July 20 and Sunday, July 21, 2024 

Time:                   11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. 

Location:             Holland Park (13428 Old Yale Rd, Surrey) 

Highlights:          July 20, 2024  
12:00 p.m. – Youth Cooking Showdown in the Cultural Cooking Arena 
1:30 p.m. – Parade of Culture from the ML Emporio Celebration Stage to the Concord Pacific World Music Stage 
2:00 p.m. – Indigenous Welcome and Mayor & Council Opening Ceremony on the Concord Pacific World Music Stage   
7:00 p.m. – Dance Battle Final on the Community Dance Stage  
7:30 p.m. – MAUVEY on the Concord Pacific World Music Stage 
9:00 p.m. – Sudan Archives on the Concord Pacific World Music Stage 
 
July 21, 2024 
12:00 p.m. – Cooking Demonstrations in the Cultural Cooking Arena 
6:30 p.m. – Kind of Sea on the Siam Stage  
7:00 p.m. – DJ Goddess on the Concord Pacific World Music Stage 
8:30 p.m. – Malkit Singh on the Concord Pacific World Music Stage 

- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
Must Read
- Advertisement -spot_img
Related News
- Advertisement -spot_img

The Asian Star is your news and entertainment newspaper based in Metro Cancouver and Fraser Valley, BC. We provide you with the latest and local breaking news.

Editor Picks

Latest News

Popular Categories

© The Asian Star | Metro Vancouver's Weekly Newspaper

Site by: Ozmo Media