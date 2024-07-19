Surrey Fusion Festival Returns to Holland Park this Saturday and Sunday

The City of Surrey is hosting the 17th annual Surrey Fusion Festival this weekend at Holland Park. Presented by Coast Capital, the festival will feature live entertainment across eight stages, a Cultural Cooking Arena, an Indigenous Village, a Kid’s Zone, and amusement rides. Community-led cultural pavilions will reflect this year’s theme, “Landmarks of the World,” through engaging and educational displays while selling authentic food, textiles, and art. The festival offers free admission and is open to all ages.

When: Saturday, July 20 and Sunday, July 21, 2024

Time: 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Location: Holland Park (13428 Old Yale Rd, Surrey)

Highlights: July 20, 2024

12:00 p.m. – Youth Cooking Showdown in the Cultural Cooking Arena

1:30 p.m. – Parade of Culture from the ML Emporio Celebration Stage to the Concord Pacific World Music Stage

2:00 p.m. – Indigenous Welcome and Mayor & Council Opening Ceremony on the Concord Pacific World Music Stage

7:00 p.m. – Dance Battle Final on the Community Dance Stage

7:30 p.m. – MAUVEY on the Concord Pacific World Music Stage

9:00 p.m. – Sudan Archives on the Concord Pacific World Music Stage



July 21, 2024

12:00 p.m. – Cooking Demonstrations in the Cultural Cooking Arena

6:30 p.m. – Kind of Sea on the Siam Stage

7:00 p.m. – DJ Goddess on the Concord Pacific World Music Stage

8:30 p.m. – Malkit Singh on the Concord Pacific World Music Stage