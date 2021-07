Surrey city council awarded more than $16.2 million in construction contracts related to the 84th Avenue corridor project to connect King George Boulevard and 140th Street at the south end of Bear Creek Park.

Council voted on the matter on early Tuesday. Staff recommended Tybo Contracting Ltd. be awarded a $15,524,250 contract for work on the corridor and “associated park improvements” and Aplin & Martin Consultants Ltd. be awarded $682,500 for related engineering construction services.