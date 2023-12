The RCMP says one person has been injured after an alleged shooting in a residential neighborhood in South Surrey Monday morning.

The Surrey RCMP says it received multiple reports of shots fired near 139A street and 18B Avenue around 11:55 a.m.

Police attended the area and located evidence consistent with a shooting but no victim was found at the time.

Cpl. Vanessa Munn with the Surrey RCMP says the victim has since been located and is in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.