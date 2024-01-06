Heavy rain and snowfall warning issued for several regions across southern British Columbia, including Whistler and Sea to Sky area, where up to 20 centimetres of snow could fall.

Environment Canada says a Pacific frontal system is set to bring heavy rain to East Vancouver Island, between Qualicum Beach and Fanny Bay, with up to 50 millimetres of rainfall expected by Friday night. Heavy rain is also expected in the Howe Sound region just north of Vancouver as the system moves east.

North of Howe Sound, the forecaster says snowfall will begin in Whistler and the Sea to Sky region around noon Friday and continue into the night. Whistler is expected to receive 15 centimetres of snow.