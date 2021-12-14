Snow blankets Metro Vancouver, a slushy day for Surrey commuters

Special weather statement by Environment Canada says up to 5 cm snow expected.

Metro Vancouver residents woke up on Tuesday morning blanketed in snow, wet snow makes for slushy commute in Surrey. Snow is expected to continue through Tuesday morning and has already posed some challenges for drivers during their morning commute. Environment Canada added that most of the precipitation is expected to fall as rain showers, “but the potential for wet snow with local accumulations will persist this morning. The weather has led to several collisions throughout the city.