MSM Group, in partnership with the BC-India Business Network (BC-IBN), hosted a round table on “International Education & Brand Canada,” co-hosted by MSM Group’s CEO Dr. Raghwa Gopal, and CIO Sobhana Jaya-Madhavan.

The discussion focused on the current state of international education in Canada, its impact on “Brand Canada,” the geopolitical factors at play and related matters. The discussion included the short—and long-term implications, collective strategies to promote relevant and positive information about Canada as an education destination, the critical importance of international education and the contributions of international students to the Canadian economy and society at large.

Calls for action included:

– make reliable and good information available to prospective students and their families in their country of origin

– have pre-arrival and post-arrival supports in place for international students to maximize their chances to succeed in Canada

– foster greater collaboration between sectors, partners and stakeholders who are part of and/or connected to the international education ecosystem

– encourage transparent and open dialogue about serious problems and work together to find meaningful solutions that address the root causes of problems.