PICS opens Prince George office

Progressive Intercultural Community Services (PICS) Society has opened a new office in Prince George, at Unit 203 – 715 Victoria Street.

The new office offers a comprehensive range of services, including credential navigation pathways, career counseling, job-readiness coaching, mentorship, resume building, and pre-arrival services. By bringing these essential resources closer to the community, PICS Society aims to empower individuals to achieve their professional and personal goals, both before and after their arrival in Canada.

The grand opening event was attended by over 150 people, including a diverse group of local dignitaries and community leaders including the Mayor of Prince George Simon Yu, Member of Parliament Todd Doherty, and representatives from the University of Northern British Columbia (UNBC), Work BC Centre – Prince George, Prince George Chamber of Commerce, local Sikh temple leaders, and numerous local business professionals. Their presence underscored the collaborative spirit of this initiative and highlighted the strong support from the community.

Satbir Cheema, CEO & President of PICS Society, commented on the event: “The successful opening of our Prince George office represents a major milestone in our mission to provide high-quality support to diverse communities across British Columbia. We are deeply grateful for the support of our local partners and leaders, who share our commitment to enhancing the lives of residents in Northern BC.”

The open house provided an opportunity for attendees to tour the new office and learn more about the range of services available, including the pre-arrival support designed to assist newcomers before they even set foot in Canada. Raj Brar, Director of Career and FCR Services at PICS, shared her enthusiasm: “We are excited to extend our services to Prince George and strengthen our support for the region. The presence of so many esteemed guests and community members at our open house was truly inspiring. We look forward to collaborating with local organizations and individuals to help them navigate their career and educational journeys, both pre-arrival and upon arrival in Canada.”