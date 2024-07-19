New funding for local Emergency Operations Centres

VICTORIA –Residents of nearly 30 communities will be safer during emergencies with provincial funding for Emergency Operations Centres that will enhance local governments’ and First Nations’ response to emergencies.

Emergency Operations Centres are essential for emergency response, acting as the main hub where local leaders and representatives work together to coordinate plans and resources. They help to protect communities during emergencies byproviding crucial support to first responders and ensuring a unified and efficient response to crises.

"Emergency Operations Centres are vital in managing wildfire evacuations, providing fundamental coordination and support to ensure the safety of everyone in the community." said BowinnMa, Minister of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness. "This funding will help increase local capacity so that communities can respond more swiftly and effectively in an emergency."

The Province is providing approximately $1.4 million to 29 B.C. communities for emergency preparedness, including new supplies for local emergency operations centres and training exercises to support staff and increase efficiency.

Funded through the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund (CEPF), investments will support projects in 29 communities throughout the province, including:

• Purchasing a generator and essential support equipment foruninterrupted EOC functionality to strengthen the resilience and operational capacity of the Big White fire department as a central emergency response hub within the Regional District of Kootenay-Boundary.

• Acquiring and installing a generator, TV monitors, and support equipment to ensure uninterrupted EOC functionality. Providing certified emergency management training for staff and facilitated tabletop EOC exercises for community training for Sema:th First Nation.

• Establishing a 24/7 EOC in the town hall with necessary infrastructure and supplies. Providing additional emergency management training and conducting an annual exercise with a facilitator and support for partners like the Osoyoos Indian Band for the town of Oliver.

• purchasing portable sound equipment, safety vests, jackets, and installing earthquake-resistant enhancements and support the development of a Critical Stress Incident Management (CISM) team to secure their EOC. Hosting a workshop on First Nation principles of Ownership, Control, Access and Possession (OCAP), and a multi-regional exercise with Tla’amin and K’omoks First Nations.

“This joint-funding will champion the creation of a community CISM team and sustain a collaborative, people-centred approach to training, exercises and resource sharing,” said Cari McIntyre, emergency planning coordinator, Comox Valley Emergency Management. “It will also help our continuous development of trauma-informed, response-ready partnerships that support regional disaster risk reduction initiatives with neighbouring communities and external agency organizations.”

The Province has invested $369 million into the CEPF since it was established in 2017. More than $224 million has been provided to First Nations and local governments through the CEPF for approximately 2,000 projects. Since 2017, approximately $16.3 million has been invested to support local Emergency Operations Centres.

The CEPF helps communities better prepare for and mitigate the impacts of climate-related emergencies by funding local projects and initiatives in several categories. In addition to emergency operations centres equipment and training, other categories include disaster-risk reduction and climate adaptation, public notification and evacuation route planning, Indigenous cultural safety and cultural humility training and emergency support services equipment and training. The CEPF is administered by the Union of BC Municipalities on behalf of the Province.