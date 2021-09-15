Health care workers in BC must be vaccinated against Covid-19 by October 26: Dr Henry

BC will require all health care workers in the province to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by October 26, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said. Monday’s announcement follows an earlier mandate that all long-term care and assisted living workers must be vaccinated against the virus by Oct. 12. Henry said that expanding the vaccine mandate to all health-care facilities is meant to make it “very clear” that workers who do not wish to be immunized cannot leave long-term care or assisted living for other health care jobs.

“This includes all people, all workers, students, physicians, residents, contractors and volunteers who work in a healthcare facility including contracted facilities, which are accessible to patients and where they receive services,” Henry said, adding that this includes those who provide home and community care. Only health care providers who work in private practice and do not have privileges at a health care facility are not covered by the mandate.

Announcement expands on previous mandate for long-term care and assisted living workers.