Gas prices in Metro Vancouver, the highest in North America

Gas prices in Metro Vancouver are the highest in North America

Metro Vancouver gas prices have surpassed yet another sky-high record this

week.

On Sunday (March 6), numerous people took to social media to share

images of stations across Metro Vancouver selling gas for 209.9 cents per

litre, marking an all-time for the region.

The prices at the pumps broke record which was set just a day ago, on Friday, March 4, when

gas was selling for 200.9 cents per litre at several outlets.

Locals remarked that the city now has the “highest gas prices in North

America” and questioned if they will continue to rise.