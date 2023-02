Snow flurries hit the Lower Mainland overnight until Tuesday morning January 31, with conditions expected to impact roads. Delays expected on major routes and bridges as flurries could change to rain this afternoon.

According to Environment Canada, flurries are expected to continue this morning until noon in Metro Vancouver and possibly into the afternoon for the Fraser Valley, with 40% chance of rain or wet flurries. Snowfall amounts are expected to range from 2 to 4 cm throughout the region.