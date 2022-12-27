Flooding possible as rainfall warning issued for Maple Ridge & Metro Vancouver

40 to 50 mm rainfall expected on Tuesday, Environment Canada.

Maple Ridge is among number of Metro Vancouver communities at risk of localized flooding after rain on Tuesday (Dec. 27). Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning for the region shortly before 5:00am, saying an additional 40 to 50 mm of rain is likely to fall throughout the day, on top of the 20 to 30 mm that accumulated on Monday. Even more is forecast for Squamish region. The weather agency says the risk for flooding comes from the fact that the ground is still too frozen to absorb much water. As a result, pooling, high river levels and debris flows are possible. Environment Canada recommends drivers turn on their lights, maintain safe following distance and avoid driving through pooled water.

“Even shallow, fast-moving water across a road can sweep a vehicle or a person away.”Further flooding is also predicted in coastal area in Metro Vancouver and eastern Vancouver Island.“Swells and enhanced wave action carrying debris may cause damage to coastal infrastructure. East to southeast facing coastline may see larger waves and higher localized flooding.” The coastal flood risk is expected to ease past the first high tide on Tuesday.